Matchpool Achieves Market Cap of $11.54 Million (CRYPTO:GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $2.35 million worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00699326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00177423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matchpool is a decentralized matchmaking protocol which uses group dynamics to help participants match with each other. Matchpool users are divided into two catagories – Joiners & Hosts. Joiners who wish to enter a pool of their choice, will have to pay the pool's requisite entry fee, while host will be the one who opens a custom Pool and gets dividends from its revenues. All payments in Matchpool will be held in an Ether based smart contract and will be processed using Matchpool's network own token Guppies (GUP). Both the Host of the pool and its matchmakers are entitled to shares of the Pools subscription and monthly fees, paid with GUP. “

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matchpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.