Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

MTRN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,026.92, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Materion had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other Materion news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 8,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,267 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $277,728.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $806,938. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

