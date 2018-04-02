Matrix AI Network Market Cap Achieves $73.24 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $73.24 million and approximately $219,620.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.01696060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015352 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrixchain.io.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.