Matthews International (MATW) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $49.00

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 188435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Wellington Shields raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matthews International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

The company has a market cap of $1,633.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.84 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Marsh acquired 3,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

