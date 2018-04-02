Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Down 41% Over Last Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 41% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,149.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinEgg and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00697267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00174249 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, RightBTC and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to purchase Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.