Mavro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49.00 (MAVRO)

Mavro (CURRENCY:MAVRO) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Mavro has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Mavro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mavro has traded 56% lower against the US dollar. One Mavro coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mavro alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00701004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00167898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Mavro Profile

Mavro’s total supply is 15,005,722 coins. Mavro’s official message board is mavro.org/forum. Mavro’s official Twitter account is @Mavro_Coin. Mavro’s official website is mavro.org.

Buying and Selling Mavro

Mavro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Mavro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mavro must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mavro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mavro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mavro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.