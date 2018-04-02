OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Maximus Inc. (MMS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 463,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4,352.98, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Maximus Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.12 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.36 million. Maximus had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Maximus Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Maximus news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $71,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $2,036,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,830 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

