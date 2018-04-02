Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 46,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7,986.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.19. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

