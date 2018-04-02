MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.47 Million

Brokerages predict that MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) will report $246.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $252.70 million. MB Financial posted sales of $234.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full-year sales of $246.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MB Financial.

Get MB Financial alerts:

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group set a $44.00 target price on MB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

MB Financial stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. MB Financial has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,399.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from MB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBFI. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,996,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,837,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mb-financial-inc-mbfi-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-246-47-million.html.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MB Financial (MBFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.