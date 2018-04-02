McDermott International (MDR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on shares of McDermott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 price objective (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

NYSE:MDR opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1,729.76, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.68.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDermott International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 16,699,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,882,000 after buying an additional 997,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

