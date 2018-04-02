Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $124,243.60, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

