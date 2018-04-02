McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. ValuEngine lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's has a twelve month low of $128.65 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $124,243.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that McDonald's will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

