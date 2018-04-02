MDU Resources Group (MDU) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $28.24

Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 277494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Capital cut their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5,499.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 10.46%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,322,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

