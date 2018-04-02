AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $519,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,877.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,900 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $46.78 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4,295.56, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

