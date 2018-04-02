Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden (NYSE:BDC) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 127,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Belden by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 399,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.12. 22,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,091. Belden has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2,890.69, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.15). Belden had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $604.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

In other Belden news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at $399,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Cross Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Belden from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

