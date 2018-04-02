South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of SJI opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,241.40, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

