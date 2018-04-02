Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 243.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Popular worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,936,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Popular by 1,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,128,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after buying an additional 1,071,729 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price target on Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,252.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.10. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $473.35 million during the quarter. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.89%. equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Popular’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

