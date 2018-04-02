Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Hat from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,463.87, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $167.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

