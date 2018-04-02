Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Trimmed by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthequity worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Healthequity by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,652 shares in the company, valued at $917,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 734,884 shares of company stock valued at $39,401,195. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Healthequity from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,690.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

