MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) Market Cap Reaches $41.26 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, MediBloc has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $41.26 million and $548,518.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediBloc

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not presently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

