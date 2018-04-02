Medicalchain (CRYPTO:MTN) Price Hits $0.0825 on Major Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Medicalchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Qryptos, IDEX and Gate.io. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $7.33 million worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Token Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinbene. It is not currently possible to purchase Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

