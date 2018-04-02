MediGene (MDG1) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($15.43) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

ETR MDG1 opened at €14.45 ($17.84) on Thursday. MediGene has a 1 year low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a 1 year high of €19.27 ($23.79).

About MediGene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

