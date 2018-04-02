Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 65.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.75 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189,386.80, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/meeder-asset-management-inc-sells-10851-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl-updated-updated.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.