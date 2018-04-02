Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ MLNT opened at $7.40 on Friday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.46% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc acquired 5,777,778 shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $78,000,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNT. Vatera Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,325,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/melinta-therapeutics-mlnt-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.