Insider Buying: Menhaden Capital PLC (MHN) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Menhaden Capital PLC (LON:MHN) insider Howard Pearce bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,901.35).

Shares of LON:MHN opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Monday. Menhaden Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.98).

About Menhaden Capital

Menhaden Capital PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, delivering or benefitting from the efficient use of energy and resources irrespective of their size, location or stage of development.

