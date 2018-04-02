MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MercadoLibre earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4136256517748 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $9.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.20. 533,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15,737.24, a PE ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 2.07. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $210.78 and a 52-week high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.74 million. equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

