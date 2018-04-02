Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News stories about Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercantile Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3275033511247 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.23. 11,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,398. The firm has a market cap of $551.78, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 21.64%. analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 target price on Mercantile Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $237,560.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,502.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.21” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mercantile-bank-mbwm-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-21.html.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.