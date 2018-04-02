Mercer International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:MERC.U)

Mercer International Inc (TSE:MERC.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of MERC.U stock opened at C$14.01 on Monday.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

