Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $56.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 3,059,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,948,284. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $146,861.47, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

