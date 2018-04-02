Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $146,861.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

