Mercury Market Cap Reaches $16.84 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $3.31 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00689959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00041564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

