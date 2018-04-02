Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1,089.31, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $312,159.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $144,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,042 shares of company stock valued at $475,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,833,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 741,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 559,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 190,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

