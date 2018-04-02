Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp Buys 20,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INFU opened at $2.90 on Monday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

InfuSystem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfuSystem stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of InfuSystem worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

