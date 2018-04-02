Meta Financial Group (CASH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meta Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.5421224326051 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of CASH opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

