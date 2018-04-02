Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $24.58 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009185 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, Bitfinex and OpenLedger DEX. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $862,539.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.70 or 0.05499840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00201623 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00140336 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,468,233 coins and its circulating supply is 38,068,233 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bitfinex, HitBTC, EXX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

