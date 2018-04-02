Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $24.25 million and $924,726.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00009137 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, EXX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.58 or 0.05544530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00200483 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00140184 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,466,177 coins and its circulating supply is 38,066,177 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, EXX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bitfinex. It is not possible to buy Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

