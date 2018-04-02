Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 224,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Methode Electronics worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,230,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 450,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 352,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $39.10 on Monday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $1,440.83, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

