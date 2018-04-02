Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,676. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,440.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.90 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.95%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

