MetLife (MET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price target on shares of MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) opened at $44.08 on Monday. MetLife has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45,695.22, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MetLife will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

