Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 92,945 Shares of Westar Energy (NYSE:WR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,945 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Westar Energy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Westar Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Westar Energy stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. Westar Energy has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,480.03, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Westar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,505,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $599,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,007 shares of company stock worth $2,635,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

