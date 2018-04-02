Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,360 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 98,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $37,187.70, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $131.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, SVP Vijayanthimala Singh sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 7,125 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $899,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

