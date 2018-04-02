Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8,379.84, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-lowers-stake-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.