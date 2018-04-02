Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the third quarter worth $120,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its position in Express Scripts by 74.8% during the third quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $279,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,681 shares of company stock worth $2,435,102. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ESRX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.80 to $77.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,770.25, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Express Scripts Holding has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

