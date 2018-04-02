Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6242215984017 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MTD traded down $12.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.68. 266,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,647.65, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $472.44 and a 12 month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.30.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.58, for a total transaction of $882,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock worth $17,497,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

