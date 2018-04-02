Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,011 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,997,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,360,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,516 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE:WMT opened at $88.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263,563.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

