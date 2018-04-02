Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) Stake Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2,006.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,506 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 568.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,115,901 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $70,246,000 after acquiring an additional 948,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 493.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939,826 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 781,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,371 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 684,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,224,876 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 352,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORS stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9,446.55, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $69.95.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Michael Kors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 246,590 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $15,115,967.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $9,430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,546 shares in the company, valued at $112,383,017.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,090 shares of company stock worth $34,547,282 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.48.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

