Michaels Companies (MIK) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

MIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 227,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,734. The company has a market cap of $3,585.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

