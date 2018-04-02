Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,868 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21,409.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.54%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 20,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $1,907,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

