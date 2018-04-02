Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60,470.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $768,426.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after purchasing an additional 835,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 398,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/micron-technologys-mu-buy-rating-reiterated-at-mizuho-updated.html.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.