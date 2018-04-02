Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 947.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.6% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 12,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $91.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $702,760.06, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Vetr lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase set a $94.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/microsoft-co-msft-shares-bought-by-community-bank-trust-waco-texas.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.